Gopalganj (Bihar): A newly married woman, Nisha Kumari was found dead on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances at her in-law's house in the Alapur village of Gopalganj just four months after her marriage, the police said. Nisha's parents have accused the in-laws for the 'murder.'

Police Station in-charge Dinesh Yadav said an investigation is on to get to the root of the incident. earlier, cops recovered the woman's body and handed it over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

After receiving Nisha's body, the deceased's relatives burnt Nisha's body in front of the in-laws on Wednesday. Even though the villagers objected, the deceased's aggrieved parents carried out the last rites of the deceased in the village.

Also read: Manipur violence: Woman shot dead, face disfigured in Imphal East; 3 trucks burnt

The deceased, daughter of Shambhu Sharan Prasad, was a resident of Savna village in Siwan district. She was married to Mukesh Kumar, who hails from Alapur, in February.

According to the deceased's father, Nisha was beaten to death by the in-laws and hanged around her neck. People staying nearby informed him about the incident. Upon reaching, he saw the body lying in the room. Soon after he informed the Police, the in-laws fled. The deceased's husband and her in-laws allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh and a car from her family soon after the marriage. Nisha's husband, who was allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship with another girl, used to torture her while she protested against the extramarital affair, sources said.

Also read: Woman drowns in pond with 3 children; abandoned by Muslim husband, Hindu parents