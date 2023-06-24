Kota: A student preparing for NEET-UG died after vomitting blood in her PG (Paying Guest) room in Kota last night, police said. Her body has been kept in the MBS Hospital mortuary and postmortem will be done after family members arrive here.

According to police, it has been reported that the girl, named Muskaan had an open heart surgery when she was six years old. On Friday night, Muskaan suddenly started vomiting blood. Her roommate, Saloni rushed her to a private hospital from where she was referred to MBS Hospital. After reaching MBS Hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. Vigyan Nagar police have registered a case in this connection and are currently waiting for her relatives to arrive in Kota.

Muskaan hailed from Bakra village under Saraiya police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. She had enrolled at a coaching centre in Kota and was preparing for NEET-UG. She lived as a PG in a house in Indira Colony in Kota's Vigyan Nagar area and shared her room with Saloni. Police said Muskaan's father, Devkant Brahmin has been informed about the incident on phone.

Head constable Satyendra Chawla said that the cause of death would be revealed only after post-mortem. Police have questioned the owner of the house where the girl stayed as PG as well as her roommate Saloni. Muskaan's father said that he has already left for Kota, Chawla said. The post-mortem will be conducted after her father arrives, he said.

Primarily it seems that the girl died due to illness but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after seeing the post-mortem report, police added.