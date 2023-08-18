NAXAL ARMS SEIZURE CASE NIA CARRIES OUT RAIDS AT MULTIPLE LOCATIONS ACROSS BIHAR

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided several premises across Bihar connected with the accused and suspects in a case relating to the seizure of deadly arms and ammunition from cadres of the CPI(Maoist), an official said.

The raids were conducted at nine locations in East Champaran, Sheohar, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts of the state to trace the links of Ram Babu Ram alias "Rajan", the self-styled zonal commander of the CPI(Maoist), and Ram Babu Paswan alias "Dhiraj", also an active cadre of the proscribed organisation, the official said.

The duo were arrested by the state police on May 4 and are currently under judicial custody. The case relates to the seizure of two AK-47 Rifles, five magazines and 460 rounds of ammunition, which were found buried in a forest area near Bariakala village in West Champaran district.

The recoveries were made by the state police after a tip-off led them to the Siudi Bandh area of Mashrakh, where the two accused were camping and conspiring to commit a terrorist act. Their interrogation subsequently took the police to the Bariakala village forest area, the official said. The NIA took over the case on June 23.

"Following extensive investigations, the NIA today cracked down on two premises connected with the two jailed accused and seven premises of other suspects in the case," a spokesperson of the federal agency said. The spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, tablet, HD card and memory card, along with SIM cards, a pocket diary containing mobile numbers, pages containing Naxal content, as well as other incriminating documents were seized during the raids.

"The NIA is examining the various gadgets and documents seized in today's raids and is continuing with its investigations in the case," the official said. (PTI)