NARI SHAKTI VANDAN ADHINIYAM AKIN TO UJJAWALA YOJANA AND TOILET SCHEME SAYS CPI M S POLITBURO MEMBER

CPI (M)'s Politburo member Subhashini Ali while speaking to ETV Bharat in Patna

Patna (Bihar): CPI (M)'s Politburo member Subhashini Ali while speaking to ETV Bharat in Patna questioned the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre on the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. "The women's quota bill was passed in Parliament. This new law on women's reservation in Parliament and Assemblies was akin to the Prime Minister's other schemes such as Uajjwala Yojana and household toilet projects. Women in the country are not getting the benefit of these two schemes. So, when the women leaders will avail of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, no one knows."

"I will not make astrological predictions on it. But, I am sure it will not be implemented in 2024. The new law will not come into force in 2029 also. Because the women's reservation law has been forcibly tagged with the demilitation exercise as well as the census. Hence, I will appeal to all women of the country to remove this government and elect a new government afresh. Then only this new law will come into existence. Otherwise, they (BJP) will keep people confused by not conducting the census," she said.