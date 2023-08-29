'Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye...': Lalu Prasad Yadav ahead Mumbai Opposition meet

Patna: Ahead of the August 31 meeting of INDIA alliance in Mumbai, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was all guns blazing against the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Mod.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the veteran politician and former Bihar Chief Minister said, "Mumbai mein Narendra Modi ke nareti (throat) pe chadhne jaa rahe hain humlog. Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye hain hum, hatana hai." (In Mumbai, we are going to walk over Narendra Modi's throat. We are holding Narendra Modis' throat. Have to remove (him)."

The third INDIA meeting is likely to discuss poll strategies and seat sharing in the states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha pl. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched. Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA grouping are slated to hold meetings on September 1 in the coastal city.

Senior Congress senior leader Ashok Chavan has indicated that around 26 to 27 opposition alliance parties will be present for the meeting. “An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organized. So in this third meeting, the next agenda will be discussed. We are deciding to make a common logo and it may get unveiled on August 31," he told ANI.

