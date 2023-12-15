Nalanda: Three people were crushed to death after a high-speed tractor fell into a 20-foot pit near the Gaudhapar village of Sarmera Bihta Path in the wee hours of Thursday. Chandi Police are investigating the case.

One of the deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, son of Ramadhin Prasad, a resident of Pedhka village which comes under the Manipur police station area. The other deceased is said to be the son of a tractor driver. The third deceased has not been identified yet.

Chandi police swung into action and rushed to the accident spot and pulled out three people from the tractor with the help of JCB. As per reports, workers were loading bricks on a tractor from a kiln in Manipur when the loaded vehicle lost balance and fell into the pit below the roadside bridge.

The villagers rushed to save the victims but it was too late by then. Immediately, they informed the police about the mishap.

Chandi police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said that they have taken possession of the body and have identified two of them. Investigation to identify the third deceased is underway.

