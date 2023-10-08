Madhubani (Bihar): A woman from Myanmar and her four sons were arrested for "illegally" entering India from Nepal. Three Indians who helped them cross the border have also been nabbed.

The soldiers of SSB 18th Battalion who were posted at the Laukaha border outpost arrested the hijab-wearing woman and her sons on suspicion of illegal entry into India. When the soldiers interrogated the woman, she took out her passport stating her to be a Myanmar national. However, since the woman did not possess any other valid documents, the SSB arrested her along with her children.

The woman has been identified as Begum Tahira, a resident of Aikap district of Moti Dang in Myanmar. During interrogation, the woman told that she had come here from Kathmandu with the help of these three Indians. These men had promised to take her and her children to Darbhanga, from where they would have headed towards Delhi.

However, it is not yet known as to why she wanted to go to Delhi and to whom she wanted to meet there. The woman had met these men in Katmandu and the latter had assured to help her reach Delhi via Laukaha border.

The three Indians have been identified as Mohm Farmud (64) and Qadir (51), residents of Ghanshyampur in Darbhanga district and Mohd Niamat (41) from Simri. After arresting the eight people, SSB soldiers have handed them over to Laukaha police station.

