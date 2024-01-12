MUZAFFARPUR MESSI SRK IN A SOUP OVER ROW ON ACADEMIC INSTITUTE

Muzaffarpur: District Commission Chairman Piyush Kamal Dixit issued notice to seven opposing parties including the Managing Director of an academic institute and its brand ambassadors Lionel Messi and Shah Rukh Khan and ordered them to appear before the Commission on January 12. The complaint was filed in the District Consumer Commission on October 30.

However, the Consumer Commission said that if the opposing parties fail to appear on the due date, further action will be taken regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shamshad, a resident of Chandwara Mohalla of Muzaffarpur district, enrolled his two children in the reputed institute in the district.

The admission fee was also deposited on time, following which Shamshad apprised the institute to cancel the admission as both the children were not satisfied with the institution's procedure.

it was brought to the notice of Shamshad that the institute had issued separate loans for tuition fees of both his children. He complained about this to the institute, but despite this, it paid no heed to it. Shamshad had no other option than lodging a complaint with the the District Consumer Commission.

Following this, Advocate SK Jha said, "This matter pertains to deficiency in service and fake advertising under the Consumer Protection Act and is against the Consumer Protection Act.