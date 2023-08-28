Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A woman allegedly sold her minor daughter after her husband's death to marry her paramour in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the police said on Monday. The mother sold her daughter for Rs 2.5 lakhs. After selling her daughter, she left her other child in the hostel of a private school and went to Delhi and got married to her paramour, the police said.

According to sources, a couple from Ranchi reached Muzaffarpur with their two children for work. Meanwhile, the husband died two years ago and the woman was taking care of the children. At the same time, the woman fell in love with a man and decided to get married. However, the man refused to adopt her children.

Sources said that with the help of a couple living in her neighbourhood, the accused woman sold her daughter to a businessman (35) and later left her son in the hostel of a private school and went to Delhi.

Also read: Odisha shocker: Poverty-stricken father sells newborn for Rs 2.5 lakh; held

The matter came to light when the woman did not deposit the hostel fees. When the other family members of the child were informed by the hostel management, the children's grandfather and uncle lodged a complaint with the police in Ranchi. Based on the complaint, the Ranchi police registered a zero FIR. During the investigation by the police, the children's grandfather and uncle reached Muzaffarpur from Ranchi in search of the minor girl.

During the investigation, the police team recovered the victim girl and nabbed the businessman and the couple, who helped the woman to sell her daughter. Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar said that the investigation is underway to nab the accused woman and her paramour.

"The matter is being investigated and the girl has been recovered safely. The investigation will be done from all angles. A police team is engaged to arrest the people involved in the incident. Soon the whole matter will be disclosed," SSP Rakesh Kumar said.