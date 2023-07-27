Saran (Bihar): The State Election Commission has disqualified model-turned politician Rakhi Gupta from the post of Bihar's Chhapra mayor for furnishing incorrect information in her affidavit.

The decision came after allegations of Gupta having more than two children were proved. With Gupta being dismissed, the mayoral post has gone vacant. The commission has disqualified Gupta under section 18(1) of the Bihar Municipal Act 2007.

According to the provisions of the Municipal Act, a candidate having more than two children is liable to get disqualified during the scrutiny of nomination papers. In her affidavit, Gupta stated that she has two children though she was a mother of three. But, her case got unnoticed and she was elected to the post of mayor of Chhapra.

According to reports, Gupta has three children, Shriyansh (14), Shivanshi (9) and Shrish (6). The matter was taken up by her opponents who moved commission against this. The Opposition argued that despite having three children, Gupta had not disclosed it in her affidavit. The Opposition leaders demanded a cancellation of the polls. Gupta, however, argued that she has only two children while the third was adopted.

The hearing of her case was continuing for the last six months. The decision has not gone down well with Gupta's supporters who have rose in protest. The commission has recommended the district magistrate of Saran to take necessary action against Gupta on charges of filing false affidavit. Sources said that efforts will be on to fill up the post and fresh elections are likely to be held soon.

Gupta said that her defeat is the defeat of the people who elected her. She said that for the first time 167 roads and drains were approved for Chhapra.