MODI SCARED OF INDIA BAULKING AT ITS USE TEJASHWI

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of the opposition coalition 'INDIA' and is the reason why his government shunned the word while referring to the country.

Tongue in cheek, he said Modi and the ruling BJP should rethink their preference for 'Bharat', used in a G20 dinner invite since the multi-party opposition has adopted 'Badhega Bharat jeetega India' as its catch-phrase. Yadav was replying to queries from journalists on the controversy that has arisen following invitation cards for a G20 dinner in Delhi mentioning Droupadi Murmu as 'President of Bharat'.

Modi ji is so scared. I wonder what will he do to so many of his own initiatives like Make in India and Start Up India and numerous schemes. If he embarks on an exercise to rename every institution which bears the name India, it will cost the exchequer an amount equivalent to the GDP of a state, said Yadav, who has been made a member of the coordination committee of the opposition coalition.

The 37 years old leader said, In my view this is a futile debate. There is really not any difference between India and Bharat. One is the term used to describe the country in English, the other in Hindi. The RJD leader was speaking on the sidelines of a function organised at the party's state headquarters on the occasion of death anniversary of Jagdev Prasad, a socialist leader who enjoys iconic status among OBCs of Bihar.

Addressing the function, Yadav slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for its apparent opposition to the caste survey conducted by the state government. The BJP first got petitions filed through its sympathisers to challenge the exercise. When that did not work, it y got the solicitor general to file an affidavit to thwart the caste survey, he alleged. The RJD leader said, We are being accused of casteism on account of the headcount. It is so amusing. I have married outside my caste. On the other hand, most in the BJP feel uncomfortable transcending social barriers. In states ruled by the party, Dalits are beaten up if they ride a mare during a wedding procession.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of being opposed to caste-based reservations, he said You need to understand its game plan. Its aggressive privatisation bid is just a ploy to do away with quotas for the downtrodden.Railways and the armed forces have been the largest employers. Railways have been thrown open to private sector while early retirement has been thrust upon those joining the armed forces with the introduction of 'Agniveer', he said.

Expressing confidence that INDIA will defeat the BJP-led NDA in the next Lok Sabha poll, the RJD leader urged the people to be on guard against Hindu-Muslim diatribe and seeds of doubt being sown by the propaganda machinery (of BJP) about the success of a united opposition. Ever since parties opposed to BJP started joining hands, there have been furious speculations as to whether such a coalition will survive. Now that the coalition is moving from strength to strength, the spin doctors are speculating that there will be problems in seat sharing. "Let me assure you, there will be no problems and all of us will fight unitedly, Yadav asserted. (PTI)