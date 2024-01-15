Aurangabad (Bihar): In a shocking incident, four people were murdered after a heated argument over car parking at a shop in Aurangabad of Bihar. The incident occurred over a dispute for car parking. Due to which the angry car driver opened fire and one person died in the incident. In retaliation, three people in the car were beaten to death by locals. The incident took place in Tetaria turn under Nabinagar Police Station area.

According to the police, a car was parked near a shop on Tetaria turn. Soon after the shopkeeper asked the car driver to immediately remove the vehicle from there. After that a verbal duel ensued between the duo. During this time, the young man driving the car opened fire on the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper survived the firing, but a person sitting next to him was shot and he died. The deceased has been identified as Ram Sharan Chauhan, a resident of Mahuari village.

After this incident, enraged local people assaulted the four youths, who were in the car, as a result two died on the spot, one died in the hospital while one youth is undergoing treatment. The deceased in the car has been identified as a resident of Haidernagar in Palamu district of Jharkhand.