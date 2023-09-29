MISSING SIBLINGS REUNITED WITH THEIR FAMILY AFTER SEVEN YEARS THROUGH AADHAAR CARD IN BIHAR

Byte: Sunita Devi, the mother of the missing children

Bettiah (Bihar): The harrowing seven-year search for two missing minors from Narkatiaganj, Prakashnagar in Bettiah of Bihar, has concluded in a heartwarming reunion. The children, 12-year-old Kaushiki and her younger brother Rajeev, only a year old, went missing in 2016, mysteriously vanished while playing in their neighbourhood.

"Kaushiki, the missing girl, has been brought from the juvenile home in Narkatiaganj. However, the other kid, Rajeev's arrival has been delayed due to his examinations," said Ramashray Yadav, Shikarpur Police Station chief.

For seven years, the family tirelessly worked on every possible lead, leaving no stone unturned in their effort to search for the missing children. However, their efforts yielded no trace of the children. It wasn't until Kaushiki, now 19, needed an Aadhaar card to register for her IX grade exams in 2023 that a breakthrough finally occurred.

During the process of obtaining the Aadhaar card, it was revealed that the cards for both Kaushiki and Rajeev had already been issued, with the credentials for her parents attached with the Aadhaar. Kaushiki's journey back to her family was done with the assistance of the Shikarpur police. However, Rajeev is still in a juvenile home in Lucknow as he is writing exams. His return to home is scheduled for post exams.

On being asked about the whole incident, Kaushiki was unable to recall her childhood and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent relocation to Lucknow.