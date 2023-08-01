MISCREANTS LOOT RS 1 CRORE FROM BANK IN BIHAR

Vaishali (Bihar): Unidentified miscreants robbed over Rs one crore at gunpoint from a bank in broad daylight in Bihar's Vaishali on Tuesday, police said.

Nearly four accused entered the Axis Bank at Teenpulwa Chowk in Lalganj area. They damaged the bank's CCTV camera and looted Rs one crore after making the employees captive.

The incident has triggered panic in the Lalganj Teenpulwa Chowk area. A police team has arrived at the spot and are scanning the CCTV footage of the roads adjoining the bank. The bank employees or the eye-witnesses could not provide much information about the miscreants or the details of the bikes on which they came. Police personnel have been posted inside the bank and investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the news of robbery spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered outside the bank. Bank employees informed police that the miscreants damaged the CCTV camera and took away the hard disk with them.

According to locals, the miscreants reached the bank soon after it opened this morning. When contacted, some employees said they were on the field when the incident took place. "We have returned just now and don't know anything about what happened here," said an employee.

The robbery took place despite all senior police officials including the DSP, DDC and SP patrolling on the roads last night to ensure law and order as Teej festival was being observed in the area.

Police refused to disclose any detail in connection with the case. They said that the exact amount that was looted is yet to be ascertained. Probe is on and the accused will be booked soon, a senior police official said.