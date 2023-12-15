Sitamarhi: In a major success against cross border human trafficking, the Sashastra Seema Bal has arrested four human traffickers on the India-Nepal border in Sitamarhi district of Bihar and rescued a minor girl being trafficked by them into India, sources said on Friday. An official said that the four accused were arrested during a special operation by the patrolling team of Sashastra Seema Bal under the direction of SSB Assistant Commandant Pawan Dattatraya Kharate at Dharharwa border under Parihar police station limits of Sitamarhi district.

The SSB team rescued the Nepal girl which was being trafficked to Gujarat on the pretext of marriage. An official said that the operation was launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs received by Sashastra Seema Bal 51st Bahini (SSB), which carried the operation in collaboration with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA). Sources said that the minor girl hailing from Nepal's village adjacent to the Dharharwa border was being trafficked to Gujarat on the pretext of marriage with the intention of selling her for prostitution.

The SSB 51st Battalion detained four accused who are said to be hailing from Gujarat for trafficking the minor girl and handed them over to Parihar police station. Following the arrest of the four accused, police have also registered a FIR on the application of SSB against the four accused in Parihar police station. Further investigation into the case is going on.

In another case of alleged flesh trade, a girl from Chiluatal in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur had recently lodged a complaint against her mother and her friend for “selling” her to a young man for Rs 4 lakhs on the pretext of marriage. The girl somehow managed to escape from Haryana and lodged a complaint in this regard.

The Gorakhpur police have transferred the case to Chiluatal police, which is investigating the case.