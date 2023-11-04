Minor boy dies in hornet attack in Bihar's Gopalganj
Published: 2 hours ago
Gopalganj: In a tragic incident reported from Bihar, a minor boy died while two others were hospitalised after they were stung by hornets in Gopalganj district of the state on Friday, official sources said. The other two boys are said to be critical in the hornet attack and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. An official said that the incident took place in Sonbarsa village located in Barauli police station area of Gopalganj district.
According to the official, a group of hornets attacked three children playing in the village. While playing, one of the children threw a stone on the nest of hornets after which a group of wasps attacked the children. The children started running here and there to avoid the hornets even as hordes of wasps followed them and attacked them.
All three children were seriously injured by the sting of the hornets. When the family members came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and hurriedly shifted the children to the Barauli Primary Health Center. From the prrimary health center, the children were referred to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital given their critical condition.
All the children were admitted to the emergency ward of Gopalganj Sadar Hospital. However, one of the children died during treatment, an official said. The deceased has been identified as Anush Kumar, seven-year-old son of Lalandev Patel. While the injured include Haresh Patel's son Hrithik Kumar and Amindra Patel's son Mohit Kumar. The death of the minor boy in the hornet attack has caused a pall of gloom in the entire area.