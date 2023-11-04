Gopalganj: In a tragic incident reported from Bihar, a minor boy died while two others were hospitalised after they were stung by hornets in Gopalganj district of the state on Friday, official sources said. The other two boys are said to be critical in the hornet attack and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. An official said that the incident took place in Sonbarsa village located in Barauli police station area of Gopalganj district.

According to the official, a group of hornets attacked three children playing in the village. While playing, one of the children threw a stone on the nest of hornets after which a group of wasps attacked the children. The children started running here and there to avoid the hornets even as hordes of wasps followed them and attacked them.

All three children were seriously injured by the sting of the hornets. When the family members came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and hurriedly shifted the children to the Barauli Primary Health Center. From the prrimary health center, the children were referred to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital given their critical condition.