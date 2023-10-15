Hyderabad: Manjudevi, a 48-year-old woman from Samastipur in Bihar, has been working as a post-mortem assistant for the past 23 years. Working as a post-mortem assistant for almost two decades, she conducted more than 20,000 autopsies. In fact, she is doing well in balancing her work and family life.

Many people get scared when they hear about the mortuary. But, Manjudevi has been excelling in this profession for a long time. She joined the work after her aunt and husband. She has been bravely continuing in that profession for 23 years. She has performed more than 20,000 autopsies as a post-mortem assistant for more than two decades.

She says that it is part of her profession to perform post-mortems. She set an example for women by balancing work and family. Women can win every battle if they move ahead sans fear, says 48-year-old Manjudevi, who has become an example of women's empowerment.

Since when are you doing post-mortem?

I have been working as a post-mortem assistant since 2000. My job is to examine the body thoroughly as suggested by doctors.

What was your first postmortem experience?

At that time my aunt and husband used to conduct post-mortems. That day they went to another place for work. So, I had to go as a postmortem assistant. I felt discomfort during the post-mortem of the first body. Everything felt strange. But, with the courage given by the doctor, I completed this task for the first time.

When does this work have a big problem?

When the body comes for postmortem, the family members of the deceased are very sad and angry. At that time, the biggest problem was to make them understand.

What is your state of mind after postmortem?

Doing this has become a habit. Now I have no problem with this work.

Your family has been in the profession of postmortem for almost four or five generations. Tell us about it?

Our family has been doing this for almost five generations. My uncle and grandmother used to conduct post-mortems. After that, my uncle did this work and died of illness. I was forced into this profession when my children were young.

Have you ever been discriminated against for doing a post-mortem?

The opinion of society and people around me is not good. But, I never thought about it. As I have to raise my children, I ignore all that and focus only on my work.

Have you ever done a postmortem on your relatives? How did you feel at the time?

I was sad to see my relatives. But, this is something I do every day. That is why I also did the postmortem of my relatives.

Many people get scared when they hear the name of the mortuary. Are you afraid of conducting a postmortem?

I'm not scared anymore.

How much do you earn per day?

Earlier, I used to get Rs 110 for a post-mortem. Now I am being paid Rs 380 from 2019.

How to determine the cause of death in postmortem?

The death of the person may be due to an accident or any other reason. There are several methods to estimate this. However, after the accident, there were injuries to the brain, chest, stomach and other parts, blood clots and bleeding from the ears.

What were the conditions at work and family when you prioritised your duty?

There were many times when I prioritised work over the home. Because the family can adjust.

How many children do you have and what they are doing now?

I have three daughters and two sons. Both sons graduated in music and doing their jobs.

What would you say to women, who are afraid of society?