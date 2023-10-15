Five killed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as autorickshaw collides with bus
Published: 17 minutes ago
Five killed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as autorickshaw collides with bus
Published: 17 minutes ago
Muzaffarpur: Five persons were killed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday after their autorickshaw collided head-on with a bus, police said. Two other occupants of the autorickshaw, which was heading to Samastipur, were also seriously injured in the accident. The accident occurred at Sujawalpur Chowk under Sakra police station on NH 28, said Raju Kumar Pal, the SHO of Sakra police station.
He said the bus was coming from West Bengal and bound for Kathmandu, and its driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. The bus has been seized by police and a search was on for the erring driver who fled the spot, said the SHO.
The toll may rise further as the condition of two other injured persons remains critical. Following the incident, a large number of local villagers assembled at the place and blocked NH 28. The officials of Sakra police station convinced them to end their protest. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.