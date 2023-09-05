Bhagalpur(Bihar): A video of a man carrying one of his severed arms in another hand and heading towards a hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur has gone viral on social media. According to official sources, the incident took place in the Sultanganj police station area on Sunday night as the man was seen carrying his severed hand and walking with a sly smile on his face which left the passersby even more shocked.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took him to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Bhagalpur for further treatment. During the interrogation, the man, identified as Suman Kumar, a resident of Ghar Phuli Dumar said that while travelling on a train, he fell down and one of his arms was cut off. He was looking for a hospital to get his hand "fixed".

"The injured man was sent to the hospital for treatment. During the interrogation, Suman, son of Radheshyam Yadav, a resident of Ghar Pauli Dumar fell from a moving train and was severely injured. He is undergoing treatment and the relatives of the injured have been informed," Sultanganj Police Station in-charge said.

In August this year, a 4-year-old girl's arm was severed after it got entangled in the wheel of a motorcycle on which she was travelling with her parents in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. Carrying the severed arm in a bag, the family rushed to the nearby hospital with the injured girl. The accident took place on the Chittorgarh-Bhusaval State Highway in Khargone district. The girl was referred to Indore after providing her first aid at a private hospital in the city.