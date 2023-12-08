Gopalganj (Bihar): In Bihar's Chandan Tola village, a father and his two sons died by jumping in front of a train. The deceased father and his two sons have been identified as Ramsurat Mahato, Deepak Kumar and Sachin Kumar. The Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and sent the bodies to Sardar Hospital for post-mortem. Police of the Barauli police station are investigating the case.

Reason behind extreme step: Mahato lived with his wife and three children, including two sons and a daughter. Mahato's wife passed away earlier due to illness. His son Deepak was physically challenged since childhood. His daughter, Subhavatu, too, was paralysed five years ago and was not keeping well of late. Two days ago, she died due to illness. After her death, Mahato became mentally unstable, locals told the police. When his son Sachin, a labourer from Surat returned home, Mahato decided to embrace death, along with his sons.

On Friday morning, the father and sons waited for the passenger train at the station. When the train arrived, they jumped on the track and ended their lives. Kanchan Kumar Singh, a local confirmed that their disturbed mental state was reason for their deaths.

Local police head Dilip Kumar said that Mahato's family was distressed as he had spent his last penny on treating his daughter. Despite that, she passed away. "One son was already physically challenged. Now, the daughter, too, passed away. His wife had died long ago. The son, who worked in Surat as a labourer was the only family's sole earning member. Depression grappled the father so hard that he decided to jump on the railway tracks with his sons," Kumar added.