Jamui(Bihar): In a weird case of an attempt to murder, a man allegedly made his wife unconscious and pushed her from the hilltop on Sunday evening. The incident that happened in Bihar's Jamui came to the surface when the woman somehow survived and narrated the whole incident to the police.

The accused has been identified as Ranjan Mishra, and the victim as Nisha Kumari, daughter of Sikander Mahato, a resident of Tarbanna village. The incident took place near NH 333 on Jamui-Deoghar main road.

According to the victim's statement, she and her husband were on their way to Deogarh from Begusarai to offer prayers, when Ranjan asked her to click a selfie at the nearby hilltop. The accused then offered chips to his wife and she fell unconscious. The man then pushed his wife from the hilltop and left the place assuming that his wife has died.

The incident took an interesting turn when a man noticed her by the side of the road in an injured condition. They rescued the woman and rushed her to the hospital. The woman in her statement to the police said that she got stuck to the trunk of tree and laid unconscious for three hours.

When she regained her consciousness, she climbed the mountain and sought help from a passerby who admitted her to the hospital for treatment. "We were on the way to Deogarh when my husband asked me for a selfie on the hilltop near NH 333 on Jamui-Deoghar main road. On the pretext of taking selfies, he tried to kill me and pushed me from the hilltop," the woman said in her statement. The couple had a love marriage in 2019 and had gone to offer prayers in Deogarh on Sunday after Ranjan bought a new car on Saturday.

Chandramandi police station in charge, Dhruv Kumar said, " The victim's father, Sikander Mahato has filed a complaint against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, a case of assault and attempt to murder has been registered against Ranjan Mishra. The woman is being treated in the hospital. The investigation is underway. Efforts are on to nab the accused"