Patna: In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar capital Patna has lodged a complaint against his parents and brother after being allegedly thrashed by them for marrying his transgender partner, sources said on Tuesday. It is learnt that Ravi Kumar, a resident of Lal Muni Enclave, Arya Samaj Road SKpuram Lane No. 9, Danapur, has filed a written complaint against his parents and elder brother at the local police station.

In his complaint, Kumar said that his parents and elder brother beat him and threatened to kill him after he married his transgender partner whom he fell in love on Instagram two years ago. Ravi said in the written application that two years ago during chatting on Instagram, he had fallen in love with transgender Adhika Chaudhary Singh of Darbhanga and both started talking on the phone.

Kumar said that when his parents came to know about the relationship, they objected to it and started threatening him against meeting Singh. “I wanted to take him home but my parents did not agree. I told my parents to meet my partner once and give us time, but they are not accepting. My parents beat me and my brother threatens me," Ravi Kumar said.

Kumar said that he got married to Singh at a local temple on 25 June 2023. He said that after the love marriage, when they went home with, his father Satyendra Singh, mother and elder brother Dhanjay Singh beat him up and threw him out of the house. Kumar said that on July 13, bike-borne miscreants tried to kill him between JN Lal College and Moti Chowk in Khagaul.

Somehow he ran away after saving his life, he said. Kumar's partner Adhika says that Kumar's family is demanding dowry of Rs 60 lakh. Danapur Police Station in-charge Samrat Deepak said that investigation is being done into the allegations and a case has been registered into the matter.