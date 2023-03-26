Nalanda(Bihar): A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a knife, cut the body into pieces, and threw the parts in different places in Bihar's Nalanda. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Devi. They further revealed that the incident took place near Masan Ghat under the Tharthari police station area. The accused has been identified as Nitish Kumar. The deceased has been missing since March 19, police said adding that the incident came to light after her body parts were found in a village. The body parts were damaged by the stray dogs.

The locals informed the police about the incident. On receiving the information, the police started an investigation and recovered the hands, legs, and neck while the torso was missing. According to sources, two days before the incident, locals found a torso of a woman in a well and informed the police.

According to the deceased's father-in-law, Sangeeta was missing for the past five days. He alleged that his son Nitish Kumar killed Sangeeta with an axe. "Two days ago, her body was recovered from a well in the village. After which the police asked to bury it in the Masan Ghat. When we buried the dead body, then the stray dogs pulled out the dead body and damaged it," added Prasad said.

Prasad further alleged that his son, Nitish Kumar killed Sangeeta with an axe and threw the body parts at different places in the area and fled from the area. According to the accused's son, Prince Kumar, Nitish killed Sangeeta at her residence itself.

"Sangeeta Devi was married to Nitish Kumar in 2006. Sangeeta was the only daughter of her father. For this reason, her husband wanted to get the maternal property in his name but she refused to do it. Enraged by this, Nitish killed his wife," police sources said.

"We have started an investigation into the matter. Nitish Kumar is absconding and has done the crime or or has not been confirmed yet. We can give a proper statement after the investigation," police said.