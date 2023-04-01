Gumla (Jharkhand): A youth has allegedly killed his sister-in-law and her two minor children following a dispute in the Gumla district of Jharkhand. Police said that the incident which took place last Wednesday in the Lungtu Pandra Toli village under the Basia police station area of the district came to light on Saturday.

They further revealed that on Wednesday at around 8 pm, the accused identified as Anos Kandulna was cooking chicken with his two nephews 11-year-old Pawan Kandulna and 9-year-old Arpit Kandulna. At that time there was no one else in the house.

After some time, Anos's sister-in-law Poonam returned home and a heated argument started between the two. The incident took a violent turn when Anos slammed her on the ground and she died on the spot due to head injury, police said.

They further revealed that seeing their mother's death Pawan and Arpit started crying and screaming in fear. Fearing that he will be caught by villagers, Anos also killed the two children by slamming them on the ground and hid the three bodies in a cow dung heap near the house.

Police said that the accused wiped the floor of the house to get rid of the blood stains and threw his clothes in the Koyal river. In the meantime. Poonam's mother-in-law and elder brother-in-law returned home at around 9 pm. When they saw the door of Poonam's house locked they thought she had gone somewhere with her children.

When they saw that Poonam has not yet returned home with her children on Friday, they informed her maternal uncle. Upon receiving the information Poonam's parents reached the spot on Saturday and started inquiring about her. Police said that Poonam's elder brother-in-law Vishram Kandulna noticed that a foul smell was coming out of the cow dung heap.

Realizing that his cover might be blown, Anos tried to flee from the village but was chased and caught by villagers in the neighboring village who handed him over to the police. Station in-charge Chhotu Oraon said that the killer has been caught and the exact reasons for the incident will be revealed after the inquiry is complete. He also said that prima facie it seems that the murder took place due to a dispute over property or the distribution of money received from LIC.