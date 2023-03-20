Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Tamil Nadu Police arrested one Upendra Sahni from Bihar's Muzaffarpur in the alleged case of a Tamil Nadu migrant torture fake video. The arrest was made under the Sadar police station area limits of the district on Saturday. According to official sources, the fake video of the attack on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu was made viral from Sahni's phone.

" The Tamil Nadu cybercrime team reached Sadar police station of Muzaffarpur and informed Police Inspector Satyendra Kumar Mishra about the Tamil Nadu fake video case. After conducting raids at several places, police arrested the accused. A case of cybercrime has been registered against this accused at Tripura police station in Tamil Nadu. After arresting the accused, he was presented in Muzaffarpur court. From where the Tamil Nadu police took him on transit remand and went to Tamil Nadu after the order of the court," Sources in the cyber department of Tamilnadu police said.

In a press conference, Additional Director General of Police, GS Gangwar said, "Fake videos are being spread to create panic among the citizens. Earlier, Manish Kashyap was arrested by the police for making fake videos showcasing migrant laborers from Bihar being assaulted in Tamil Nadu."

Manish Kashyap surrendered at the Jagdishpur police station in Bihar's Bettiah on Saturday. Kashyap was the main accused of spreading fake rumors about migrant workers being tortured in Tamil Nadu. He made a fake video showing migrant laborers from Bihar being tortured in Tamil Nadu and uploaded it on his youtube channel. A case was registered against him and amid a massive manhunt by the police, he surrendered before the Bettiah police a couple of days before.