MAN ARRESTED FOR SENDING DEATH THREAT MAILS TO BAGESHWAR DHAM CHIEF PRIEST DHIRENDRA SHASTRI

Patna: A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Bageshwar Dham chief priest Dhirendra Shastri. The accused, identified as Akash Kumar (23), a resident of Bihar's Nalanda threatened the priest in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was arrested on Saturday.

According to officials, Chhatarpur Police of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar police in a joint operation arrested the accused from Kankarbagh of Patna. The accused had sent a mail to Bageshwar Baba from a fake email ID and demanded Rs 10 lakh. The accused had also stated in the e-mail that if his demand was not met, he would kill Bageshwar Baba.

After the incident, a written complaint was filed at the Chhatarpur Police Station on behalf of Bageshwar Dham and an investigation was initiated.

Khajuraho SDPO Salil Sharma said, "Bageshwar Baba was given a death threat by mail. Along with it, a demand was made that he would give Rs 10 lakh or else he would kill him. On receiving his complaint, a case was registered under Section 382. Our team contacted the NIA And took the help of INTERPOL. During the investigation, the accused again sent a threatening mail and by tracing the same mail the police team arrested him."