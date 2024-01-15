Patna: Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is hosting a 'chura dahi' feast on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday. CM Nitish Kumar will be at former CM Rabri Devi's residence this afternoon to attend the feast.

All leaders of the grand alliance and those of the opposition parties have been invited by Yadav at 10 Circular Road. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will also be present here. Preparations for the feast have been underway for the last few days.

Earlier the 'chura dahi' feast would be held for two days but this time it is a daylong event. All the MLAs and senior leaders of the party are participating in it. All eyes are on the prominent leaders who would be attending the event today.

The 'chura dahi' feast has always created a political stir in Bihar. The event is more significant this time due to the Lok Sabha elections that are to be held a few months later this year.

Senior JDU leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh, who has been hosting the 'chura dahi' feast at his residence every year, is not organising the event this year. Instead, the feast is being organised by Minister and JDU leader Ratnesh Sada.