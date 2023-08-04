LOUD BANG FROM ENGINE MID AIR SCARED US PASSENGER RECALLS MOMENT PATNA DELHI INDIGO FLIGHT REPORTED ENGINE MALFUNCTION BEFORE EMERGENCY LANDING

Patna: An Indigo flight with 181 passengers on board bound for Delhi made an emergency landing at Patna airport in Bihar due to alleged malfunction of the engine on Friday leaving the passengers panicked. It is learnt that the crew reported engine malfunction within 10-15 minutes as soon as the Indigo flight 6E-2433 took off from Patna airport for Delhi.

Following the detection of the engine failure, the pilot contacted with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Patna airport after which the aircraft was brought back to Patna airport and its safe landing was done at the airport. After the plane landed safely, all the 181 passengers were sent to Delhi in an alternative flight while the Indigo flight is undergoing check at the Patna airport for the engine failure.

Anil Kumar Sinha from Patna, who was traveling in the Indigo flight to Delhi said that as soon as the flight took off, the air hostess asked everyone to fasten their seat belts and bow their heads towards the front seat. “During this, a loud noise started coming from the engine as well due to which all the passengers got scared.

There was an atmosphere of panic inside the plane,” Sinha said. Pertinently, the engine failure in the Indigo flight comes on the 17th anniversary of the operations of the airlines company. In a similar incident, on July 4, an Indigo flight bound for Dibrugarh in Assam carrying several political leaders from Assam, made an emergency landing at Guwahati airport owing to a technical glitch.

As soon as the IndiGo 6E-2652 aircraft took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati for Dibrugarh, the pilot detected a technical problem prompting an emergency landing.