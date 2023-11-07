LORD RAM IMAGINARY NO GOD BIGGER THAN LALU PRASAD RJD MLA FATEH BAHADUR SINGH IN EYE OF STORM BJP MOCKS MENTAL CASE

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, who recently courted controversy for calling goddess Durga an imaginary character, again mentioned Lord Ram as factiotious character evoking an angry reaction from the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the Lalu Prasad-led party.

"There is no god bigger than Lalu Yadav. Lord Ram and all his characters are imaginary. Lalu Yadavji is true Ramayana. In 1976, the Supreme Court also said that Ramayana and all its characters are imaginary. What is the problem in accepting what the Supreme Court has accepted?" Singh questioned.

The MLA, who came to attend the winter session on Monday and was interacting with the media on Monday, further said the middlemen may have problems due to his statement. He said that if God exists then what is the role of a middleman between him and the devotee? "Why are the devotees not worshiping God directly? My statement is causing problems not to the devotees but to the middlemen," he added.

He continued, "Brahmins are hypocrites. "Brahmins who organise the puja are hypocrites and spread superstition," he said. In reaction, JDU MLA Rinku Singh advised the media to stay away from 'mentally unsound' leaders like Fateh Bahadur seriously. "Such people keep talking nonsense," Singh said.

‘Mental case'