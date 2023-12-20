Begusarai (Bihar): A Bihar police officer died when a liquor smuggler's car allegedly mowed him down in Begusarai late on Tuesday. The owner of the car has been traced down and arrested while the driver is still on the run, police said. The incident took place near the Chhatauna bridge under Navkothi police station area.

According to police, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was killed after a car rammed over him as he tried to stop the vehicle for a check following a tip-off. Two guards were also injured in this incident.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot, leaving the car behind. According to police officials, the driver of the car knocked down ASI Khamas Choudhary with the vehicle. ASI Khamas died on the spot while two other guards who were injured in this incident are receiving treatment at at the hospital.

Bakhri Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Navkothi Circle Inspector (CI) and other police officials rushed to the spot-on information. A probe has been launched to nab the accused. A special team has been formed under the leadership of Bakhri SDPO to investigate the incident.

Baleshwar Yadav, the injured Home Guard said, "Last night at around 12 I was on duty along with two other guards and ASI Khamas Choudhary. We stopped an Alto car for checking. But, the driver of the vehicle sped and knocked us down. ASI Khamas Choudhary died on the spot."

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said, "Navkothi Police Station Head received a tip-off that an alto car was carrying liquor. A night patrol vehicle was sent at the checkpost near the Chhatauna Budhi Gandak River bridge. ASI Khamas Choudhary along with three guards tried to stop the car. But, the driver sped and knocked them down."