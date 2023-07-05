LIGHTNING KILLS 26 IN BIHAR AS HEAVY RAIN LASHES STATE

Patna: Twenty-six people died due to lightning as heavy rain wreaked havoc in Bihar.

Rohtas accounted for six lightning death. The list of deceased include two women. Lightning struck one of the woman, who went to a firm for grazing cattle, and died. Three people died and seven were injured due to lightning in Buxar. On Tuesday evening, three persons died in Jehanabad due to lightning in different places.

One person, who was burnt in lightning, has been admitted to a hospital. The first incident took place at Rustamchak village under Hulasganj police station area of the district. The second incident occured at Dakshini village where a man died while grazing cattle. The third incident happened at Titai Bigha village, where a young man died due to cold while taking bath in the rain.

Two shepherds died at Banka due to lightning which was accompanied by heavy rains. After lightning struck both of them, the family took them to the Community Health Center in Sangrampur where the doctor declared both dead. In Katihar, a farmer died after being struck by lightning. The farmer was working at a paddy field, where he was struck by lightning.

Three people, including a 11-year-old girl, died due to lightning in Jamui district. The deceased has been identified as Anshu Kumari, who had gone to Siddhok Wahiyar to bring a buffalo. Two died in Gaya and one died in Aurangabad due to lightning. Kamal Bigha died due to a fall.

An elderly farmer, who went to Badhar in Dumra village of Aurangabad, died. An elderly woman and her granddaughter Bharti Kumari have lost their lives in Bahiyar of Bhagalpur. In Supaul, two people died due to heavy lightning.Disaster Management Department issued a warning to people to take precautionary measures while moving out.