Patna (Bihar): A complaint has been filed against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the alleged lathi-charge on BJP workers and leaders by Bihar Police during their agitation on Thursday, July 13.

BJP has alleged that their workers and leaders who were participating in the protest march were allegedly lathi-charged by police at the Dak Bangla intersection in Patna. During the protest march, Jehanabad BJP leader Vijay Singh was brutally assaulted by the police. Singh sustained severe injuries and later died during treatment in a hospital

A BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu, through his advocate Sunil Kumar Singh, has filed a complaint on various charges like murder, attempt to murder, and molestation, at the Civil Court here. Sources said that the complaint has been filed against six persons including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar, and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Kumar Mishra.

The complainant Krishna Kumar Kallu termed the incident as "very unfortunate". "Along with social media, it was seen on many TV channels in which the MLAs and MPs were being badly beaten by the police. The police also manhandled women workers and hence I have filed a complaint today," Kallu said.

"The march at the Bihar Legislative Assembly was against the decisions of the state government regarding teachers. Police resorted to the lathi charge at the behest of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. One person died. We hope that justice will be done by the court," said Kallu.

The BJP on Friday formed an inquiry committee to probe into the lathi charge on its leaders. BJP chief JP Nadda engaged former Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das as the convener of the high-level probe team while the other members are MP Manoj Tiwari, Vishnu Dayal Ram, and Sunil Duggal.

