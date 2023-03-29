New Delhi/ Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad along with his wife Rabri Devi, daughter, and RJD Mp Misa Bharti will appear before the Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday. All there who were enlarged on bail by the trial court on earlier on March 15. The orders for regular bail were issued by the Special Judge Geetanjali Goel.

The Delhi court directed the suspects to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount of surety. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the 'land-for-job' case filed its charge sheet against the accused including the Yadav family members and 16 others. The Rouse Avenue Court while granting bail to the trio directed them to appear before it on March 29.

The CBI alleged that several appointments were made in exchange for land given or sold to Lalu Prasad's family at throw-away prices and the deals were struck in exchange for the backdoor entry. According to the CBI, the rates at which these lands were bought at times went down to one-fifth from the market rates. The scam unfolded between 2004 to 2009 when Lalu was the Railway Minister of India, the CBI said.

The investigating agency stated that in lieu of getting the applicants appointed in the Indian Railways, Lalu Prasad the then Railway Minister got the lands owned by the candidates and their family members transferred in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti. CBI, in its chargesheet filed before the Court, stated that illegal appointments of candidates were made in the Central Railway. The appointments made were in violation of the recruitment norms and procedures laid down by the Indian Railways.

In this case, earlier on March 6, Rabri Devi was questioned by the CBI for more than four hours at her residence in Patna. After that, on March 7, Lalu Yadav was interrogated at Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi. On March 10, the Enforcement Directorate raided several other locations including residences of close relatives of the Yadav family.