Lalu slams Amit Shah over his statements in Lok Sabha on Nehru's role in Jammu and Kashmir

Patna: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s "wrong policies" on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday held the Shah responsible for the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Amit Shah does not know. Shah is responsible for all the attacks happening now in PoK and Jammu and Kashmir," the RJD chief said. "Terrorist attacks keep taking place in Kashmir and Amit Shah is responsible for it," he alleged.

He further said that "due to the policies of the Narendra Modi government, people and security personnel were martyred in Kashmir valley". Speaking to the media about INDIA Alliance and Lok Sabha elections 2024, Lalu said that the next meeting of THE alliance will be held on December 17 and 18. He said that the preparations for the 2024 elections are underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amit Shah during the winter session of Parliament held former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for the POK issue. Shah blamed Nehru's "two major blunders" one declaring a ceasefire without winning the entire Kashmir and taking the issue to the United Nations. Shah said that Nehru's mistakes became the reason for the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (With Agency Inputs)