Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday announced that he would not attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Talking to reporters here, the former Bihar Chief Minister said: “I will not go to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla.”

The RJD chief's announcement was expected. BJP leaders have been appealing to opposition members to attend the highly-anticipated event. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar are among some of the top politicians who are also not going to attend the ceremony.

On a separate topic, Lalu Prasad Yadav told reporters that the INDIA bloc's seat sharing formula has not been finalised yet

On seat sharing of the INDIA alliance, Lalu said everything is in process.