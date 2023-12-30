Patna: Former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan) on Saturday threatened to issue a legal notice to media houses that published reports alleging he plotted against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

This comes a day after Lalan tendered his resignation from the post of party president and his proposal to appoint Nitish Kumar was unanimously accepted.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Lalan claimed that some media houses carried "misleading" and "factless" news to tarnish his reputation and also tried to raise questions on his 37-year-old friendship with Nitish Kumar. Terming such media houses as "evil-minded", Lalan said that he would issue legal notice and file defamation cases against them.

"For the last one week, a lot of misleading and factless news about our party Janata Dal (United) and me has been continuously published by a section of the media. An attempt was also made to question the 37 year old relationship between me and Honorable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar. Those spreading such factless news must be evil minded. I will issue a legal notice to all the organizations doing this and will file a defamation case against them for tarnishing my image," he tweeted.

Lalan's statement, which he posted on 'X', stated that a leading newspaper and a few channels carried a news that he was made to step down from the post of party president for plotting against Nitish. Media reports also claimed that he held a meeting with a dozen of JD(U) MLAs at a Bihar minister's house on December 20 to plot against Nitish but in reality he was in Delhi where he attended the INDIA bloc meeting and later met party MPs at his house in the national capital, he said.

Lalan said that the reason behind his resignation was his engagements in his own Lok Sabha constituency. JD(U) will reman strong and united under the able leadership of Nitish Kumar, he added.