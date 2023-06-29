Patna: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mega rally in Patna this afternoon, Janata Dal (United) has fired a set of 12 questions at the BJP leader alleging that the current situation in the country is worse than that during Emergency with anyone who speaks against the BJP being harassed by ED and CBI.

Shah is set to address the rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency, the home turf of JDU president and MP Lalan Singh. Singh on Thursday said that Shah is welcome in Bihar but he should first answer 12 questions so that his intentions behind the visit are clear to the residents.

Listing down the questions, Singh asked Shah why the central government is not implementing the 'One Nation One Tariff' policy and when the proposed two crore youths would get employed. He asked about the status of the special package for Bihar that was earlier promised and also as to when Patna University will get the status of a Central varsity.

Speaking for farmers, Singh questioned when their income would be doubled and pointed out as to why a higher loan waiver is given to corporate traders then the poor farmers. He also asked as to why BJP is keeping silent on the crime records of leaders who have joined the saffron party after leaving other parties. He asked why CBI and ED cases were not registered against such turncoat BJP leaders.

Also Read: Amit Shah lands in Patna, his fourth Bihar visit in 7 months

Singh further asked why PM Narendra Modi has an inferiority complex towards the Biharis. Citing instance of Nitish Kumar government declaring a state holiday on the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka, the JDU MP asked why the central government did not take such a step.

The JDU MP said that if Shah answered these questions then people of the state would understand BJP's intentions and plans for Bihar.