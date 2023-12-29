Delhi/Patna: Amid the division within INDIA bloc leaders over attending the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Friday said that the party would surely participate if invited. He even went on to say that BJP people are their friends because in politics there is no permanent enemy.

Addressing mediapersons after the national executive and national council meetings in Delhi, Tyagi said, "BJP people are our friends. There is no permanent enemy in politics. There may be occasions of disagreement or difference of opinion. This does not imply enmity."

The JD(U) leader said that politics is being done over the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony invitation. He said that the party would not hesitate to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla on January 22 if they get the invitation.

“Invitation for Ram Mandir inauguration has not been received yet. If we are invited then our party will definitely participate at the ceremony without any hesitation. This is not an agenda of the party but it is a matter pertaining to Sanatan dharma. Everyone should be invited at the event without any discrimination,'' Tyagi, chief spokesperson of JD(U) said.

JD(U) is an important component of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, set up to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.