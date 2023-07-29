Katihar (Bihar): In a major twist to Katihar firing incident, Bihar police officials on Friday said that two men killed in Bihar's Katihar during a protest were shot by an unidentified person and not by police officials. The police officials also shared the CCTV footage of the firing incident that took place on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, police officials said that no arrests have been made so far and further inquiry into the incident is being conducted. Katihar District Collector Ravi Prakash said that the police have registered a case against unidentified person who was involved in the firing that caused the deaths.

"We were here to investigate the firing incident that took place during a protest against the Electricity Department on Wednesday. We checked the CCTV camera which shows that two youths who died during a protest that turned violent were killed by police firing but an unidentified youth opened fire at them."

Sharing details of the inquiry, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar said, "We reached the incident spot for inquiry. We checked the CCTV footage, which shows a massive twist in the firing case. CCTV visuals show a youth moving towards the crowd and opening fire at two people. The CCTV visuals also show that the suspect was coming from the direction where the first death took place. "

Kumar further said, "When we first went where the body was recovered, we found that it was impossible for the bullet fired by the police to have hit the deceased because of the distance. The CCTV visuals confirmed our doubts. By looking at the CCTV visuals, it seems that the entire firing was planned."

The officials said that an FIR has been registered in this matter and all reports related to it will be sent to the headquarters. At least two persons died while several others were injured when a demonstration demanding better electricity supply turned violent. Khurshid died on the spot and Sonu Kumar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment a few hours later. Another person, Neyaz, who was injured in the incident is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

