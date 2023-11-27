Vaishali: A 'ghost fair' is being organised on the occasion of Kartik Purnima at the Kaunhara Ghat of Bihar's Hajipur. Tantriks and aghoris are making a beeline at the venue to invoke 'dark powers' on the night of Purnima. The fair is conducted at the crematorium which is spread over several kilometres and where dead bodies are piled up.

However, the Kaunhara Ghat is famous for the battle of 'Gaj' and 'Graha.' It is also written in the scriptures that when the elephant was proud of its strength, 'Grah', the crocodile grabbed one of its legs with its jaws. At first, the elephant thought that he would be able to escape but when the animal started drowning in the water, he remembered Lord Narayana or Vishnu. Soon Lord Vishnu arrived riding on Garuda and protected the elephant.

It is said that there was a war between elephants and crocodiles for a long time. Therefore, this ghat was named as Kaunhara Ghat. But the irony is that at the ghat where Lord Vishnu had come, a fair of ghosts has been held for years. Moreover, many people come to the confluence site to take baths and meditate on God. Not only this, but according to the tradition, the Natuva dance is also performed here.

Many women, who do not have children, get the Natuva dance performed for them. Natuva means eunuch but here mostly men play eunuchs' role in women's clothes and dance on the drums on the banks of the ghat. However, this tradition is gradually vanishing.

Meanwhile, the district administration made special preparations for the fair. A large number of police personnel are deployed, CCTVs are installed, and magistrates are supervising the situation on big monitors. Here, superstition continues in the name of tradition, a local said.