JYOTI MAURYA CASE REMINDER BIHAR MAN ACCUSES WIFE OF LEAVING HIM AFTER BECOMING TEACHER

Vaishali: A case similar to that of Uttar Pradesh's Jyoti Maurya, who allegedly left her husband after becoming a civil servant, has come to light in Bihar's Vaishali.

A man from Mahipura village in Jandaha police station area in Vaishali has complained that his wife cheated on him and eloped with her paramour after she became a teacher. Chandan Kumar said he had a love marriage 13 years ago and supported his wife, Sarita to complete her studies. She became a government teacher in February 2022 and about one and a half years later, she eloped with the principal of the school, he said.

Initially, Chandan could not believe that his wife for whom he had devoted his entire life, had left him. He filed a case against Sarita and the school principal Rahul Kumar at Jandaha police station on July 7.

"I met Sarita at my sister-in-law's house. We fell in love and got married. Sarita had just passed class 10 at that time but she wanted to study further. I helped her in all possible manner so that she can achieve her dream. I even sold off my plot to arrange money for her education," Chandan said.

The couple has two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. Chandan said Sarita qualified TET (Teachers' Eligibility Test) in 2017 and on February 25, 2022, was appointed as a teacher in Nonfar Jodpur, a primary school located at Shahpur Patori in Samastipur district.

After which, she developed a relationship with the school principal, a resident of Maricha village of Halai OP area, Chandan said. "I don't know where my mother has gone. She has left me and never called up after that. My father is looking after me," Chandan's son said.

Chandan said that after joining the school, his wife stayed in a separate rented room. "She had kept the children for two to three months with her but later refused to keep them there. Even when we went to visit her she would not let us stay back. Now, the reason behind her act is clear to me," Chandan said.

"Sarita is missing since Durga Puja. She is neither at her room nor in her parents' house. I have written to the chief minister, chief secretary and the district magistrate for action," he said.

Chandan has accused the principal of threatening to kill him. He said that the principal along with three men came to his house on July 1 and threatened to kill him. A few days later, he lodged a police complaint.

Notably, for the past few days, Jyoti Maurya, a Sub Divisional Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh is facing social media wrath. Her husband, Alok Maurya has accused her of betrayal and adultery after she became a civil servant.