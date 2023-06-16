Patna: After resigning from Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Santosh Suman Manjhi along with his father and former chief minister Jitan Ram Majhi will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi amid ongoing talks of joining the NDA alliance.

The HAM will hold its national executive meeting on June 19 after which, Santosh Suman will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and officially announce withdrawing support from the Grand Alliance.

The father-son duo will then leave for Delhi. Apart from Shah, they would meet the top leaders of BJP there. After which, Santosh Suman is likely to announce joining the NDA alliance. Ahead of which, the HAM leader has already started praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar's efforts to strengthen Opposition unity before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Santosh Suman said that Bihar CM is busy trying to bring together leaders of other parties but there is nobody in the Opposition who can compete with Modi. All parties in the Opposition have their own ambitions, he said. "The Opposition meeting scheduled on June 23 aims at selecting a leader representing the Opposition parties. But, the country has only one leader and that is Narendra Modi," he said.

Criticising the Nitish Kumar government, Santosh Suman said: "Modi will regain the throne once again as he has complete support from the public. The people of Bihar have seen the politics of Nitish Kumar very closely and they have now decided to teach him a lesson. Narendra Modi is an established leader in the country and no one can compete with him in 2024."