Patna In a sudden move Minister for SC and ST Welfare Santosh Suman on Tuesday resigned from the Nitish Kumar Cabinet his party Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM announced here Suman is currently the national president of HAM which was founded by his father Jitan Ram Manjhi a former Chief Minister of BiharIt was not immediately known whether the resignation was accepted Sources in Mahagathbandhan the ruling alliance in the state however said that even if HAM a four MLAstrong party pulls out of the coalition it would not have a bearing on the survival of the government Also read Odisha train tragedy Congress demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw s resignationWhen Santosh Suman was asked about the reason for his resignation from the Cabinet Suman said There was a lot of pressure and we were continuously asked to merge our party with JD U and this offer was not acceptable to our leadership The existence of my party was under threat so instead of merging we thought of resigning from the Cabinet We have struggled a lot from the party and there was no possibility of merging it I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister and personally met Vijay Kumar Chaudhary senior JD U leader and minister to explain my point I hope my resignation will be accepted We are though not pulling out of the Mahagathbandhan Suman told reporters Speaking to the reporters at a press conference Suman said They didn t invite us the grand Opposition meeting on June 23 They don t recognise us as a party how will they invite us