The MLA came to the hospital with his granddaughter for a CT Scan. When someone questioned him about the firearm, he said: “ Haath ma lai ke nai chalbai, inner ma lai ke chalbai ( It is a thing that needs to be held in hand and not in the inner). He also said that holding a revolver in his stand is his style and his supporters like it.

"There is a lot of political enmity, that is why we carry weapons," he said adding he also has a license for this. “In the past, criminals were after me and hence I was carrying firearms. Now, political persons are after me. They know that I will become an MP in the next election and hence they are after me. I am holding a revolver in hand in self-defence. If anyone dares anything against me here or anywhere, I will shoot him. Our community has the highest number of voters who vote for me and they will make me MP,” Mandal said while referring to the caste-based survey report where the populations of his caste are the highest in the region. After the CT scan of his granddaughter, he said that the report was normal.