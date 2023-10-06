JD U MLA GOPAL MANDAL ABUSES JOURNALISTS OVER QUERIES ON WAVING PISTOL AT HOSPITAL IN BHAGALPUR

Patna: Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal on Friday abused the journalists present at the JD (U) state office and threatened them in Bihar's Patna. According to sources, when Gopal Mandal reached the JD (U) MLA state office, the journalists asked him about waving a pistol at a hospital in Bhagalpur of Bihar recently. Enraged over the question, the MLA started speaking rudely and threatened the journalists.

The MLA said, "I still have the pistol, can I show it? and started abusing the journalists. "I still have a pistol and I carry it with me. What's the big deal? Are you all journalists or what? Yes, I will wave the pistol," he said. When the journalists continued to question him, he used objectionable language against them.