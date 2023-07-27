JD U ISSUES WHIP TO RAJYA SABHA DY CHAIRMAN HARIVANSH OTHER MPS TO OPPOSE DELHI ORDINANCE BILL RAISES EYEBROWS

Patna: In an unusual development which has raised eyebrows, the Janta Dal United (JDU) has issued a whip to Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh besides its other Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to vote against the Delhi ordinance bill, sources said on Thursday. The JDU whip to Rajya Sabha deputy chairman is being seen by many as out of place given it is a constitutional post.

It is learnt that the JDU has issued the whip to the MPs including the deputy chairman Harivansh asking them to be present in the House from July 27 to August 11 and support the party stand to vote against the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) bill. The bill replaces an ordinance giving powers to the Centre to control bureaucrats in Delhi.

The ordinance overrode the Supreme Court order which said that it was the elected government in Delhi, not the Centre, which should have the control over the transfer and appointments of bureaucrats in the national capital.



Whip to the person sitting on constitutional seat raises eyebrows: Interestingly, the whip to a person holding constitutional chair is seen as unusual. In such a situation, many questions are being raised on the whip issued by JDU to Harivansh Narayan Singh. It remains to be seen whether Harivansh follows the whip or go against the party. All eyes are on the next move of the Deputy Speaker over the bill during the Parliament session.

Whip highlights Harivansh-Nitish Kumar equation: The whip to the Deputy Chairman has brought to limelight the equation between Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar and Harivansh. The JDU has stuck to the chair despite Nitish distancing from the BJP and NDA lately. Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that Harivansh is working as a “bridge between BJP and Nitish”.