IS NITISH KUMAR JOINING THE BJP AHEAD OF LOK SABHA 2024 ELECTIONS CHECK OUT TOP INDICATORS

Patna: It is an open secret that despite being a part of the INDIA alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strong ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His close ties with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs and Arun Jaitley are known to all. Till date, he pays tributes on their birth and death anniversaries, showering his respect and love towards the stalwarts.

Here are a few indications hinting at Kumar leaning towards the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Removing Lalan Singh: Lalan Singh was removed as party president as he broke 12-13 MLAs off the JD(U) party had prepared to make Tejashwi Yadav CM by joining hands with Lalu Yadav. Nitish Kumar pre-empted this movie and removed Singh by taking complete control. This is the primary indicator as it was Singh, who had inspired Kumar to join the Grand INDIA Alliance. His being removed after being the party president for two and a half years hints at BJP's soft corner for the saffron brigade.

Change in tone of KC Tyagi: The tone of JDU leaders has taken a 360-degree turn with Kumar becoming the president. JDU national general secretary KC Tyagi surprised political pundits by citing old relations with the BJP and described politics as a 'game of possibilities', hinting at a union. Tyagi said, "BJP cadre are our friends and there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics."

Attending the Ayodhya programme: Kumar had indicated that he would attend the inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya. If an invitation is received, representatives from the JDU party will attend the day-long celebrations, Kumar added.

"Our leader Nitish Kumar respects all religions. We will also discuss going to the Ayodhya foundation stone laying ceremony." Himraj Ram, JDU spokesperson said.

Harshness towards Congress: JDU has been bitter with Congress alleging that the grand old party is not serious about seat sharing. As reports, Kumar is ready to teach the Congress a strict lesson.

Back in July 2017, Kumar had changed sides and joined NDA while being the national president of JDU. At the same time, the then CM Tejashwi Yadav was charged with corruption. A similar pattern is being observed now with Kumar taking over as the party president's post and the ED and CBI constantly interrogating Yadav.