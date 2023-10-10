INTERVIEW BIHAR CASTE CENSUS BUNDLE OF LIES AND FAKE SAYS SBSP CHIEF OM PRAKASH RAJBHAR

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar speaking to ETV Bharat

Patna: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, is holding a mega rally in Patna on Tuesday. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Rajbhar lambasted the Bihar caste census, which was released by the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government recently.

The Bihar caste census is a bundle of lies and half-baked. It is completely a hogwash. The caste survey was done within 15 days. It was not possible to conduct a census in such a short period. The data on the caste survey was doctored. It is fictitious and misleading, said Rajbhar. Speaking about entry into Bihar politics, the SBSP said, "We are holding 'Vanchit Shoshit Jagran Maharally' in Patna on Tuesday. People from different parts of the state started arriving at Patna's Gandhi Maidan to attend the rally."

Explaining the purpose of holding a maha rally in Bihar's state capital, Rajbhar, said, "The politics in Bihar is still revolving around the JP movement. In 38 districts of the state, it has a huge chunk of extremely backward and Dalit population. A large number of destitutes don't have access to quality education and medical facilities. So, we are here to make them aware of their rights. We can't think of a progressive society in the absence of good education. We are fighting for a uniform and free education system for the poor."

Describing the "power of vote" bestowed on the people by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief, "Even after the 76 years of Independence the poor and Dalits are unaware of voting rights or its power to make things in their favour. Our purpose of taking out the rally is to make them aware of voting power."