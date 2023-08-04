Patna (Bihar) : The Indigo flight 6E 2433 bound for Delhi made an emergency landing back at Patna airport soon after departure. Its engine was reported to have become inoperative, official sources said.

Hence, the landing was made just three minutes after departure from Patna airport. The aircraft landed safely at 0911 hours. All operations are normal at the airport, according to Director, Patna Airport, Bihar. Further details are awaited.