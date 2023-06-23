Patna: Launching a scathing attack on BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India's foundation is under attack under the Narendra Modi regime. He also said the Opposition would work together with flexibility and safeguard the common ideological values.

Addressing a press after the Opposition meeting in Patna, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was among other Opposition leaders also said, "What starts in Patna turns into a mass movement." She said, "Don't call us Opposition. We are also the citizen of the country."

Earlier, the mega Opposition meeting, hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls concluded. The meeting was attended by 17 political parties which include the Congress, AAP, NCP, TMC and others, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said. The meeting started at 11.30 am and after the meeting, the opposition leaders are expected to issue a joint statement. Ahead of the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said all Opposition parties are going to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections unitedly. On one hand, there is the Congress's "Bharat Jodo" ideology and, on the other hand, the BJP and RSS' "Bharat Todo" ideology, Rahul Gandhi said. The BJP has hit out at the Opposition meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a 'photo session'.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind kejriwal and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK head MK Stalin were absent from the joint press conference, though Mr Kumar claimed they left because they had to rush to their flights back.